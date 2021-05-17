China Securities Journal (opinion piece) calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency trading

A commentary piece in China's official securities media 

  • in addition to frequent price spikes and drops, criminal activities surrounding cryptocurrencies have been coming to light, prompting further scrutiny of their regulation.
  • "In fact, there is a broader consensus to strengthen the regulation of cryptocurrency trading. The recent 'blocking' of bitcoin trading by a certain large commercial bank may signal new tighter regulation" 
