China Securities Journal (opinion piece) calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency trading
A commentary piece in China's official securities media
- in addition to frequent price spikes and drops, criminal activities surrounding cryptocurrencies have been coming to light, prompting further scrutiny of their regulation.
- "In fact, there is a broader consensus to strengthen the regulation of cryptocurrency trading. The recent 'blocking' of bitcoin trading by a certain large commercial bank may signal new tighter regulation"
