China Securities Journal (opinion piece) calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency trading

A commentary piece in China's official securities media

in addition to frequent price spikes and drops, criminal activities surrounding cryptocurrencies have been coming to light, prompting further scrutiny of their regulation.

"In fact, there is a broader consensus to strengthen the regulation of cryptocurrency trading. The recent 'blocking' of bitcoin trading by a certain large commercial bank may signal new tighter regulation"

Here is the link to the piece , like me you may need some assistance from a translation software.





h/t @ruchern_chong via Twitter





Update on BTC following a news-heavy past few hours for it











