Dutch crypto exchange Crypto Meester will cease trading Tether on its platform

Using Google Translate shows this from the firm:

  • Meester has decided to stop trading USDT as of October 26
  • replace it with USD Coin (USDC)
  • The USDT will be swapped to USDC in a 1:1 ratio. 
Citing:
  • Lately, there have been increasing doubts about Tether's conduct. To protect our users from the possible consequences, we have decided to swap all USDT to USDC in a 1:1 ratio. USDC is a stablecoin with a value pegged to the US Dollar. This means that the value of the wallet has not changed and there is no cost to our users. 

Also, BTC update:
