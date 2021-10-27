Dutch crypto exchange Crypto Meester will cease trading Tether on its platform
Using Google Translate shows this from the firm:
- Meester has decided to stop trading USDT as of October 26
- replace it with USD Coin (USDC)
- The USDT will be swapped to USDC in a 1:1 ratio.
Citing:
- Lately, there have been increasing doubts about Tether's conduct. To protect our users from the possible consequences, we have decided to swap all USDT to USDC in a 1:1 ratio. USDC is a stablecoin with a value pegged to the US Dollar. This means that the value of the wallet has not changed and there is no cost to our users.
