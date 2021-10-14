G7 statement - Central bank cryptos could complement cash, and have further benefits
G7 finance leaders' statement on central bank digital currency (CBDC)and digital payment
- innovation in digital money and payments can bring significant benefits but raises regulatory issues
- CBDCcould complement cash, act as liquid, safe settlement asset and anchor for payments system
- any CBDCshould be grounded in long-standing public commitments to transparency, rule of law and sound economic governance
- any CBDCmust support and do no harm to ability of central banks to fulfil mandates for monetary and financial stability
- CBDCsmust operate in open, transparent and competitive environment that promotes choice and diversity in payment options
- we recognise shared responsibility to minimise harmful spillovers to international monetary and financial system from cross-border payments via CBDC
