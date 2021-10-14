G7 statement - Central bank cryptos could complement cash, and have further benefits

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

G7 finance leaders' statement on central bank digital currency (CBDC)and digital payment

  • innovation in digital money and payments can bring significant benefits but raises regulatory issues
  • CBDCcould complement cash, act as liquid, safe settlement asset and anchor for payments system
  • any CBDCshould be grounded in long-standing public commitments to transparency, rule of law and sound economic governance
  • any CBDCmust support and do no harm to ability of central banks to fulfil mandates for monetary and financial stability
  •  CBDCsmust operate in open, transparent and competitive environment that promotes choice and diversity in payment options
  • we recognise shared responsibility to minimise harmful spillovers to international monetary and financial system from cross-border payments via CBDC

Speaking of crypto, BTC update:
G7 finance leaders' statement on central bank digital currency (CBDC)anddigital payment


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose