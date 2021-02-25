ICYMI - ARK’s Cathie Wood says Bitcoin is getting the incremental flows that might go to gold
Wood was speaking at a Bloomberg event on Thursday US time and had quite a few comments of note on cryptos:
Such as Bitcoin should be considered a new asset class:
- "You think about the traditional 60/40 stock-bond portfolio, but look what's happening to bonds right now. If we are ending a 40-year secular decline in interest rates, that asset class has done its thing. What's next? We think crypto could be the solution"
