ICYMI - ARK’s Cathie Wood says Bitcoin is getting the incremental flows that might go to gold

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Wood was speaking at a Bloomberg event on Thursday US time and had quite a few comments of note on cryptos:

Such as Bitcoin should be considered a new asset class:
  • "You think about the traditional 60/40 stock-bond portfolio, but look what's happening to bonds right now. If we are ending a 40-year secular decline in interest rates, that asset class has done its thing. What's next? We think crypto could be the solution"

And plenty more here at a MarketWatch link

Update:
Wood was speaking at a Bloomberg event on Thursday US time and had quite a few comments of note on cryptos:



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose