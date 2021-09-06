ICYMI - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance to curtail operations in Singapore

Binance will stop offering some products in Singapore after a warning from regulators over potential Payment Services Act breaches.

As of Friday September 10:

Binance will no longer offer Singapore dollar trading pairs and payment options

Binance will remove the app from Singapore iOs and Google Play stores

This news was out earlier, so it is not breaking.













News like this regarding crypto 'exchanges (i.e. websites) is often enough to give the crypto space a reason to sell-off. BTC, however, has had a positive weekend: