ICYMI - El Salvador bought 200 Bitcoin, takes its holdings to 400

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

El Salvador will be taking Bitcoin s legal tender as of today, Tuesday 7 September 2021 

I posted on their recent purchases of 200 BTC earlier:
The news of El S. making the crypto accepted as legal payment came in early June, as posted at the time:
President Nayid Bukele made the announcement on Saturday, proposing legislation to formally 
  • "Next week, I will send to Congress a bill that makes Bitcoin legal money"
  • this would "allow the financial inclusion of thousands of people who are outside the legal economy"
By the end of that week BTC was much higher:
And that uptrend for the crypto has continued, today, as I update its circa USD$52.5K. Approaching sell the fact time? 

