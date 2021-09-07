ICYMI - El Salvador bought 200 Bitcoin, takes its holdings to 400

El Salvador will be taking Bitcoin s legal tender as of today, Tuesday 7 September 2021

I posted on their recent purchases of 200 BTC earlier:

"Next week, I will send to Congress a bill that makes Bitcoin legal money"

this would "allow the financial inclusion of thousands of people who are outside the legal economy" By the end of that week BTC was much higher: President Nayid Bukele made the announcement on Saturday, proposing legislation to formallyBy the end of that week BTC was much higher:

And that uptrend for the crypto has continued, today, as I update its circa USD$52.5K. Approaching sell the fact time?





From the first news post:



