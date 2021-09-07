ICYMI - El Salvador bought 200 Bitcoin, takes its holdings to 400
El Salvador will be taking Bitcoin s legal tender as of today, Tuesday 7 September 2021
I posted on their recent purchases of 200 BTC earlier:
as posted at the time:
President Nayid Bukele made the announcement on Saturday, proposing legislation to formally
- "Next week, I will send to Congress a bill that makes Bitcoin legal money"
- this would "allow the financial inclusion of thousands of people who are outside the legal economy"
And that uptrend for the crypto has continued, today, as I update its circa USD$52.5K. Approaching sell the fact time?
From the first news post: