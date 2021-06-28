ICYMI (old news) - UK bank TSB planning to stop its retail clients from buying cryptocurrencies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The bank is wary of fraud in the crypto marketplace, and is concerned its too expensive to reimburse clients who are victims of crypto scams. 

  • will ban cryptocurrency purchases
  • says its customers are reporting an increasing number of fraudulent transactions associated with cryptocurrency
TSB have not announced a timeframe for placing the ban. 

As noted in the headline above, this is not fresh news, but a catch-up ICYMI.  

