ICYMI (old news) - UK bank TSB planning to stop its retail clients from buying cryptocurrencies
The bank is wary of fraud in the crypto marketplace, and is concerned its too expensive to reimburse clients who are victims of crypto scams.
- will ban cryptocurrency purchases
- says its customers are reporting an increasing number of fraudulent transactions associated with cryptocurrency
TSB have not announced a timeframe for placing the ban.
