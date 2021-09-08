ICYMI - Ukraine's parliament passed a law to legalize cryptocurrency

Via Ukrainian media (Kyiv Post) the news of the parliament voting to pass a bill

legalizing and regulating cryptocurrency and other virtual assets like tokens in Ukrain

Up 'til now crypto law in Ukraine appears to have been a bit of a mystery, not legal, not illegal. The approved bill goes some way clarifying protections for crypto users in the country. It will become law when the bill is signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.





