ICYMI - US Dept. of Justice announces the launch of National Crypto Enforcement Team
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced two Justice Department enforcement initiatives on Wednesday US time.
- targeting cryptocurrencies and government contractors who fail to report cyber breaches
The National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.
- "Cryptocurrency exchanges want to be the banks of the future, well we need to make sure that folks can have confidence when they're using these systems and we need to be poised to root out abuse"
- "The point is to protect consumers."
Consumer protection will be a positive for crypto indeed. Reuters link for more.
BTC update ... emphasis on up: