JP Morgan lay out a scenario where demand for bitcoin surges an additional $600bn

JPM comments on the crypto, comes via a Bloomberg report, citing a recent $100m investment in Bitcoin by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.

JPM say this highlights the potential for additional institutional demand in coming years

suggests adoption of Bitcoin is spreading from family offices and wealthy investors to insurance firms and pension funds

Says that even a small allocations toward the cryptocurrency could be significant

“MassMutual’s Bitcoin purchases represent another milestone in the Bitcoin adoption by institutional investors”





More from the note:

If pension funds, insurance co.s across developed markets (US, eurozone, Japan) allocate 1% of assets to Bitcoin, that would result in additional Bitcoin demand of $600 billion (compared to the current market cap around $356 billion - Bloomberg citing CoinMarketCap.)

JPM add a caveat:

these traditional investors face regulatory hurdles relating to risk levels and liability mismatches which would limit their investment into BTC.















