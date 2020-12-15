JP Morgan lay out a scenario where demand for bitcoin surges an additional $600bn

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

JPM comments on the crypto, comes via a Bloomberg report, citing a recent $100m investment in Bitcoin by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. 

JPM say this highlights the potential for additional institutional demand in coming years 
  • suggests adoption of Bitcoin is spreading from family offices and wealthy investors to insurance firms and pension funds
Says that even a small allocations toward the cryptocurrency could be significant
  • “MassMutual’s Bitcoin purchases represent another milestone in the Bitcoin adoption by institutional investors”

More from the note: 
  • If pension funds, insurance co.s across developed markets (US, eurozone, Japan) allocate 1% of assets to Bitcoin, that would result in additional Bitcoin demand of $600 billion (compared to the current market cap around $356 billion - Bloomberg citing CoinMarketCap.)
JPM add a caveat:
  • these traditional investors face regulatory hurdles relating to risk levels and liability mismatches which would limit their investment into BTC. 
