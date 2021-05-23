JP Morgan shrugging off the plunge in crypto prices - not of systemic importance

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Comments from JP Morgan on the "-40% drawdown in Cryptocurrencies"

  • the third in four years
  • but this time, it occurred in a $2trn asset class.
Despite the size of the sector JPM go on (bolding is mine):
  • cross-asset consequences have been mild
  • with less Equity/Credit drawdown than occurred during January's meme-stock frenzy or February's sell-off in Bonds
  • As large and bubble-like as Crypto had become based on valuations, momentum and investor leverage, it's not yet in the same category as the Nikkei (1980s), dot-com stocks (1990s) or sub-prime (2000s) in terms of household/corporate leverage and financial sector infestation.
  • Huge wealth losses are always possible, but not necessarily systemic. 
Meanwhile, BTC is recovering some of its losses over the weekend, off is lows as I post:

