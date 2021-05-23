JP Morgan shrugging off the plunge in crypto prices - not of systemic importance

Comments from JP Morgan on the "-40% drawdown in Cryptocurrencies"

the third in four years

but this time, it occurred in a $2trn asset class.

Despite the size of the sector JPM go on (bolding is mine):

cross-asset consequences have been mild

with less Equity/Credit drawdown than occurred during January's meme-stock frenzy or February's sell-off in Bonds

As large and bubble-like as Crypto had become based on valuations, momentum and investor leverage, it's not yet in the same category as the Nikkei (1980s), dot-com stocks (1990s) or sub-prime (2000s) in terms of household/corporate leverage and financial sector infestation.

Huge wealth losses are always possible, but not necessarily systemic.

Meanwhile, BTC is recovering some of its losses over the weekend, off is lows as I post:



















