Norway's Finance Minister supportive comments on cryptocurrency earlier this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Fin min Jan Tore Sanner in an interview on Tuesday broke ranks with global government BTC detractors 

  • "It is clear that there may be a development over time, whereby you will be able to get more stabilization mechanisms in the currencies that can lead to greater breakthroughs and upheavals in the slightly longer term" 
Hedged a little though:
  •  it's "not a market I would recommend consumers to enter"
  • says crypto is unlikely to go mainstream without proper regulation
Bloomberg carries the report, link here (may be gated) . 

BTC update:
btc chart norway  
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose