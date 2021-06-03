Norway's Finance Minister supportive comments on cryptocurrency earlier this week
Fin min Jan Tore Sanner in an interview on Tuesday broke ranks with global government BTC detractors
- "It is clear that there may be a development over time, whereby you will be able to get more stabilization mechanisms in the currencies that can lead to greater breakthroughs and upheavals in the slightly longer term"
Hedged a little though:
- it's "not a market I would recommend consumers to enter"
- says crypto is unlikely to go mainstream without proper regulation
Bloomberg carries the report, link here (may be gated) .
BTC update: