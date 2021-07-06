Reports Bitcoin.org is being hit with an “absolutely massive” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

CoinDesk with the info 

According to the site’s pseudonymous operator, Cobra, Bitcoin.org is being hit with an “absolutely massive” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.
Decrypt reported on Monday that the attackers demanded 0.5 bitcoin to have the site’s services and operations restored to normal.
CoinDesk attempted to contact Cobra to discuss the issue but did not hear back by press time.

Here's the link but not a lot further at this stage. 

Half a BTC? 
half BTC
 
