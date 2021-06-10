ICYMI: SNB, BDF, UBS, Credit Suisse, Natixis hooking up to trial cross-border central bank digital currency payments

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

News filtering out Thursday of the Swiss National Bank & Bank of France to set up a trial run of Europe's first cross-border central bank digital currency payments

  • to focus on the bank-to-bank 'wholesale' lending market (as opposed to public transactions)
  • will be the first time a digital euro and Swiss franc have been fully tested
  • Switzerland's UBS, Credit Suisse and France's Natixis are involved in the project, along with others.

Reuters have more here if you are interested. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose