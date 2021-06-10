ICYMI: SNB, BDF, UBS, Credit Suisse, Natixis hooking up to trial cross-border central bank digital currency payments
News filtering out Thursday of the Swiss National Bank & Bank of France to set up a trial run of Europe's first cross-border central bank digital currency payments
- to focus on the bank-to-bank 'wholesale' lending market (as opposed to public transactions)
- will be the first time a digital euro and Swiss franc have been fully tested
- Switzerland's UBS, Credit Suisse and France's Natixis are involved in the project, along with others.
Reuters have more here if you are interested.