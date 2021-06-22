Technical analyst points out a hopeful sign for the Bitcoin bulls - death cross followed by a 1000% gain
The 'death cross' in BTC is getting a bit of coverage. But, says Reuters tech analsyt:
- "No technical analysis indicator is perfect, including the death cross, in isolation. Most chartists use a combination of studies to derive directional signals"
- "For example, the last death cross on the bitcoin chart occurred in March 2020 after the cryptocurrency had plunged nearly 60 per cent over a six-day period and just before it started a historic rally of more than 1,000 per cent over the next year."
$30K is seen as a support area for the leading crypto.
AS I post BTC is getting some market love, up towards $33K