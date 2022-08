Reports coming in of another huge cryptocurrency hack, this time of the Solana system. The attack is said to be ongoing.

Users report wallets being completely drained. From major internet-connected “hot” wallets including Phantom, Slope and Trust Wallet.

Several Solana addresses have been linked to the attack so far.

At least $5 million worth of SOL, SPL, and other tokens stolen.

Bitcoin update, sitting around its session low: