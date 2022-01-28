Central banks are taking their time on investigating CBDCs. Kuroda remarks reflect this.
BOJ Gov. Kuroda:
- central banks will proceed at various pace on issuing digital currencies but share view on need for stable, efficient settlements system
- Japan must cooperate with the US, Europe in creating global standard on technical aspects of central bank digital currencies
- the BOJ hasn't decided yet whether to issue cbdc but proceeding with experiments
- BOJ will proceed with deliberations on design of cbdc, though decision on whether to issue cbdc must be made after thorough discussions with govt, private entities
- don't have specific timetable for issuing cbdc, but what's most important is to gain public understanding on importance of issuance
- can't say when Japan could issue a CBDC but decision must be made at some point (Kuroda went on to mention he thinks by 2026)
Also Japan's finmin Suzuki weighing in:
- closely watching developments regarding digital yuan