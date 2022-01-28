Central banks are taking their time on investigating CBDCs. Kuroda remarks reflect this.

BOJ Gov. Kuroda:

  • central banks will proceed at various pace on issuing digital currencies but share view on need for stable, efficient settlements system
  • Japan must cooperate with the US, Europe in creating global standard on technical aspects of central bank digital currencies
  • the BOJ hasn't decided yet whether to issue cbdc but proceeding with experiments
  • BOJ will proceed with deliberations on design of cbdc, though decision on whether to issue cbdc must be made after thorough discussions with govt, private entities
  • don't have specific timetable for issuing cbdc, but what's most important is to gain public understanding on importance of issuance
  • can't say when Japan could issue a CBDC but decision must be made at some point (Kuroda went on to mention he thinks by 2026)

Also Japan's finmin Suzuki weighing in:

  • closely watching developments regarding digital yuan