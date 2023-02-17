Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao denied that the exchange is considering delisting all US-based cryptocurrencies as the crypto industry prepares for a US crackdown.

"False" he tweeted in response to a headline.

He also address the main story in the Bloomberg report, that he is considering pulling back from US partners.

"We pulled back on some potential investments, or bids on bankrupt companies in the US for now,," he wrote.

The initial report said Binance was considering ending relationships with US business partners after "its relationships with a key banking partner and stablecoin issuer ran into trouble amid intense scrutiny from authorities, according to a person familiar with the issue."

The report said they were looking at severing ties with banks.

Bitcoin is down 1.9% today after two strong days. It was down more than double that earlier but has pared losses.