Bitcoin has broken support at the October lows and is trading at the lowest since June.

Support now is the two-day spike low from June, which extends to $17,605, or about $300 below spot. If that cracks, we're back to late-2020 levels and we might be having a conversation about $10,000 (many would-be buyers have circled $11,000).

If you are in crypto, you'd consider yourself lucky to have bitcoin has Ethereum is down 18%, Solana down 30% and FTT Coin is in a death spiral.