Bitcoin is down $870 or 2.2%, to $36,981. It had risen as high as $38,242 two hours ago but it's given all that back and more. It's now trading at the lowest levels since Friday.

Aside from the implications for crypto, bitcoin has been a good barometer of broader risk so far this year. We've seen moves preceded broader market swings several times, particularly last week.

Right now, S&P 500 futures are down 8 points after the monster late surge on Friday that sent the index up 2.4%.