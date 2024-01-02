Bitcoin is having a Happy New Year, making a new high from all the way back in April of 2022:
Weekly candles
Lower rates on the horizon have been supporting all sorts of risk trades. Halving coming not doing it any harm either:
And:
Bitcoin is having a Happy New Year, making a new high from all the way back in April of 2022:
Weekly candles
Lower rates on the horizon have been supporting all sorts of risk trades. Halving coming not doing it any harm either:
And:
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read