The hack of Crypto.com today hasn't hurt bitcoin. The company said about $34 million in funds was impacted by the theft and 483 accounts. The exchange has not explained how attackers were able to access its users' accounts and bypass two-factor authentication .

Instead, bitcoin is reacting to the softer US dollar and better risk tone throughout markets. It's up $1500 to $43,230, which is above Monday's previous weekly high of $42,980.

Technically, the break of the 200-hour moving average is some cause for optimism though we're still in the middle of the January range.