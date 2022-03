Oil is higher on the session. Chinese stocks too.

In the FX space AUD, NZD, EUR and GBP all with a wee bid.

Sentiment is a little more positive despite the FOMC coming up0. Expectations of a 25bp rise have been in place for weeks (months even) now. A 50bp hike would be a surprise, given the war situation a big one, but 25bp has been built into expec tations and holds little fear.

more to come