Bitcoin gets closer to the 200 day MA

The price of Bitcoin has continued its run to the upside today and is getting closer to its 200 day MA at $19510.90. The high price today has reached $19396 so far, just $120 or so from the MA level.

The price of bitcoin has not traded above its 200 day MA since December 31, 2021.

The price today moved above its 38.2% retracement of the move down from the August 15, 2022 high. That comes in at $19,279. That level is a close risk level for buyers.

For the week, the price is up 13.25% this week. That is the largest % gains since March 21, 2022 week when the price was up 13.63%%