I've been banging on about a likely sell of BTC in my posts earlier:
Multiple social media sources suggest imminent approval of bitcoin spot ETF applications
- I've been speaking with someone who is suggesting that when the news is finally confirmed it'll be a 'sell the fact'. I concur.
Is this confirmation that a spot Bitcoin ETF has been officially approved?
- 'sell the fact' response from the crypto market. be careful of this if you are plunging in.
I haven't heard any official news on a spot BTC ETF approval. But the price has been slammed: