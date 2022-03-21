Bitcoin
Bitcoin remains below its 100 day moving average

The price of  bitcoin  over the weekend saw the price trade at a high price of $42,405.01 on Saturday, and a low of $40,930.20 on the Sunday. The digital currency is trading in a narrow range in the new trading day today.

Looking at the daily chart, the high price on Saturday stalled ahead of its 100 day moving average as did the high price on Sunday. Stay below that moving average kept the sellers in play despite the rise last week that saw the price move higher from $37,567.

Technically, it would take a move above the 100 day moving average (and stay above) to give the buyers more control.

The price has not closed above its 100 day moving average since December 2. On March 2, the price did trade above that moving average only to fall off and close back below the level.