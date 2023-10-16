Bitcoin is up 8% in a quick rally to the upside. Most of the gain has come in just the past few minutes.

There has been speculation about a bitcoin spot ETF and now Coin Telegraph reports that the SEC has approved the iShares spot bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin daily

The shorter term chart shows some moderate buying earlier but it's ripped nearly $2000 in just minutes.

Offers at $30,000 capped the move initially but that's now given way but a few dollars.

Update: Be careful with this headline as Bloomberg's ETF reporter is skeptical.