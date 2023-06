Bitcoin above the 100 day MA

The run to the upside in Bitcoin is continued with the digital currency now above its 100-day moving average at $27,619. The price also extend above a topside general trend line at $27,388.

The high price just reached $28,149. The current price trades above and below the $28,000 level.

A close back above the 100-day moving average would be the first since June 6. If the price can stay above the 100-day moving average, the next upside target comes against the May 29 high at $28,452.