Bitcoin had a good weekend and solidified that performance on Monday. And its not stopped just yet.
BTC/USD has traded above $32,000, just dipped back under there as I post:
Chart support for it now kicks in around $29,500 and $30,500.
Bitcoin had a good weekend and solidified that performance on Monday. And its not stopped just yet.
BTC/USD has traded above $32,000, just dipped back under there as I post:
Chart support for it now kicks in around $29,500 and $30,500.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers