Coinbase has been granted regulatory approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), a CFTC-designated self-regulatory organization, to introduce crypto futures to its US institutional customers.

The service will operate alongside the firm's existing spot crypto trading offering.

Meanwhile the wait continues for the court decision on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) repeatedly rejecting Crypto investment firm Grayscale's proposal to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

Bitcoin update: