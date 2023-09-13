Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder has left the crypto exchange

The company has eliminated one-third of its workforce.

Coinbase citing a spokesperson for the firm.

Binance hold themselves up as being on the side of the little guy, not like establishment firms. But, they still know how to blame others and pile on the spin like good ol' boys:

"The SEC’s aggressive attempts to cripple our industry and the resulting impacts on our business have real world consequences for American jobs and innovation, and this is an unfortunate example of that."

Yeah, sure.

