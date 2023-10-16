ICYMI (probably a good thing!):

Cointelegraph have apologized.

Earlier today, during routine coverage, Cointelegraph’s social media team posted a message on X without prior editorial approval stating that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission had approved BlackRock’s iShares spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF.

This was false, the result of misinformation.

The news lead originated from an unconfirmed screenshot posted by an X user who claimed it was from the Bloomberg Terminal.

In this super-heated social media age the first thing that pops into my mind is ... "there but for the grace of the social media gods, go I".

If you got caught on the wrong side of this all I can say is that "it happens." I've seen incorrect stories shift around pricing in much bigger markets than crypto. Think major FX rates and USTs.

If you followed your process (we all trade news, right?) correctly and got caught, don't beat yourself up. If you have lived to fight another day, that's probably the best outcome that can be hoped for.