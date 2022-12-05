Local media here in Australia with the report:
- Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has announced it will lay off 40 per cent of its workforce
- due to a worsening downturn in digital asset markets following the collapse of FTX
- Swyftx chief executive Alex Harper said the layoffs were the company preparing in advance for a "worst-case scenario" of a continued decline in crypto markets next year and more "black swan" events like FTX
Just for clarity, as these crypto-types tend to be a bit full of it:
- a crypto 'exchange' is a website
- when a criminal fraud collapses owing trusting customers billions of $ its not a 'black swan'
Anyway, BTC update:
