CryptoQuant is a provider of on-chain and market data analytics for cryptocurrency investors.

From their latest:

Bitcoin’s trading volume hit its lowest level in almost five years this month

analysis of CryptoQuant data from both spot and derivatives exchanges shows the total volume of bitcoin held on all exchanges fell earlier this month to its lowest level since 2018 and has struggled to rebound

CNBC convey the info and add comments from the firm:

“Trading volumes decrease in bear markets as retail investors leave,”

“This happened during 2022 on most exchanges. As we progress further into a bull market, the trading volume may continue to pick up.”

Bear market? I thought the drop from 68K was just a pullback? ;-)

