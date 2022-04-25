Here's the jist of the speech, with is nothing new:

""We need to make coordinated efforts at the global level to bring crypto-assets into the regulatory purview. And we need to ensure that they are subject to standards in line with those applied to the financial system. In doing so, we will have to deal with complex trade-offs, balancing the goals of promoting innovation, preserving financial stability and ensuring consumer protection. We should make faster progress if we want to ensure that crypto-assets do not trigger a lawless frenzy of risk-taking," Panetta said.

I'm keeping a close eye on bitcoin at the moment because it's been a good intra-day leading indicator of risk sentiment. It's trading down $800 to $38600 but has shown some life in the last couple hours.