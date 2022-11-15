Villeroy speaking in Tokyo.

  • Need to strongly and quickly regulate crypto assets internationally
  • latest episodes show that we can't allow for second 'crypto winter' to add to uncertainty and financial instability

Also with economy and policy related comments:

  • We are clearly approaching 'normalisation range', which can be estimated at around 2%
  • Says we have removed substantial part of accommodative policy, after ECB governing council brought deposit facility rate to 1.5% on Oct. 27
  • Fiscal measures should be targeted in keeping 'price signal' that provides incentive to decrease energy consumption
  • Though fiscal measures are politically needed, they should remain temporary and targeted at consumers who need them most
  • Signs of peaking headline and core inflation in united states last Thursday are good news for everyone
  • Favourable condition to interrupt rate hikes would be clear signs of turnaround in core inflation trend
  • 'jumbo' rate hikes will not become a new habit
  • We will probably continue to raise rates, but may do so in a more flexible and possibly less rapid manner
