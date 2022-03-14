Slight jump in crypto assets on the tweet. He says that:

"As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw."

He's responding to comments from an earlier tweet himself regarding what is the "probably inflation rate" in the years ahead.

ETH is up 1% on the day now to just above $2,600 with  Bitcoin  holding near $39,000, still down 0.2% though.