Bloomberg (gated) with the article, citingpeople familiar with the matter, who asked to not be named because the information isn’t public:
- gas is taken from an oil well pad in the Bakken shale basin to power mobile generators used to run Bitcoin mining servers on site
- uses up 18 million cubic feet of gas per month that would have otherwise been burned off -- or flared -- because there aren’t enough pipelines
- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering doing the same at other sites around the globe
BTC update:
This might cause a bit of a stir.