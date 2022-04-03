Bloomberg (gated) with the article, citingpeople familiar with the matter, who asked to not be named because the information isn’t public:

  • gas is taken from an oil well pad in the Bakken shale basin to power mobile generators used to run Bitcoin mining servers on site
  • uses up 18 million cubic feet of gas per month that would have otherwise been burned off -- or flared -- because there aren’t enough pipelines
  • Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering doing the same at other sites around the globe

BTC update:

This might cause a bit of a stir.