Bloomberg (gated) with the article, citingpeople familiar with the matter, who asked to not be named because the information isn’t public:

gas is taken from an oil well pad in the Bakken shale basin to power mobile generators used to run Bitcoin mining servers on site

uses up 18 million cubic feet of gas per month that would have otherwise been burned off -- or flared -- because there aren’t enough pipelines

Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering doing the same at other sites around the globe

BTC update:

This might cause a bit of a stir.