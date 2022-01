Any CBDC would best serve US interests by being privacy-protected, intermediated, widely transferable and identity-protected

There's no recommendation on adopting a CBDC, as Powell had said

Paper not intended to signal it will make any imminent decision about the appropriateness of issuing CBDC

Does not intend to proceed with CBDC wihout clear support from executive branch and congress

Powell "We look forward to engaging with the public" on the report

The paper seeks public comment for 120 days'

Full report

"This paper is the first step in a public discussion between the Federal Reserve and stakeholders about central bank digital currencies," the paper says.

The Fed has been teasing this report for a long time.

It highlights potential benefits, for instance "It could provide households and businesses a convenient, electronic form of central bank money, with the safety and liquidity that would entail; give entrepreneurs a platform on which to create new financial products and services; support faster and cheaper payments (including cross-border payments); and expand consumer access to the financial system,"

For instance, China is pushing a CBDC because it's worried about ceding the financial system to Alipay and its competitors.