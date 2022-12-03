The Financial Times is gated but Reuters have the summary for the cryptocurrency folks:

  • Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto group, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Genesis and Gemini did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Bitcoin weekend update:

btc chart 04 December 2022