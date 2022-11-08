The price of FTXs inhouse token has now fallen 79% on the day. It currently trades at $4.62 (closed at $22.13 on my chart) is. That's down 79.097%

The liquidation continues for the troubled crypto exchange and their token.

FT
FTXs in house token FTT has tumbled 79%

The good news is that off the low for the day at $2.73 and the current price at $4.62, the price is already up 69.59% from the low. Oh how numbers can make things look better.

Meanwhile Bitcoin is trading down $2565 or -12.32% at $18,265.