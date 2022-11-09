Gulp...
Hitting the bid from FTX in its FTT token at $22 when it was there, would have been a great trade.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin traded to a new low at $16794. Have no fear, that is still up 336% from the March 2020 covid low. Why worry.
Gulp...
Hitting the bid from FTX in its FTT token at $22 when it was there, would have been a great trade.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin traded to a new low at $16794. Have no fear, that is still up 336% from the March 2020 covid low. Why worry.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read