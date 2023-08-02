ICYMI, noews from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
- It announced the launch of Binance Japan, offering 34 coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Dogecoin.
- “By offering regulated exchange services in Japan, we’re hoping to bolster the development of the Japanese digital-asset market. The country’s drive for technological innovation and growing interest in blockchain technology make it a fantastic place to build a robust and sustainable Web3 ecosystem”
Binance has been on a rocky road:
- was forced to withdraw its crypto license application in Germany in July
- U.S. affiliate, Binance.US, was recently sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged securities violations
Bitcoin update: