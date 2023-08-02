ICYMI, noews from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

It announced the launch of Binance Japan, offering 34 coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Dogecoin.

“By offering regulated exchange services in Japan, we’re hoping to bolster the development of the Japanese digital-asset market. The country’s drive for technological innovation and growing interest in blockchain technology make it a fantastic place to build a robust and sustainable Web3 ecosystem”

Binance has been on a rocky road:

was forced to withdraw its crypto license application in Germany in July

U.S. affiliate, Binance.US, was recently sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged securities violations

