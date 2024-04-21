The halving took place once block number 840,000 was mined. This happened early in the weekend. The halving has reduced the Bitcoin block mining reward to 3.125 Bitcoins (new Bitcoins are introduced into circulation through these mining rewards.).
Finance Magnates had all the details of this big event in cryto:
- Halving is one of the most significant events in the cryptocurrency world and occurs approximately every four years, specifically after every 210,000 blocks.
BTC/USD is trading around 64500 USD.