- Crypto exchange AAX said it had suspended activity, citing a scheduled upgrade that had been delayed by turbulent markets.
- The failure of a third-party partner means services will be delayed for as long as 10 days
- The exchange did not identify the partner, and has said it has no exposure to FTX,
- “Withdrawals have been suspended to avoid fraud and exploitation,” the company said. “AAX will continue our best efforts to resume regular operations for all users within 7-10 days to ensure the utmost accuracy.”
