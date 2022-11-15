Info via here, link, ICYMI:

  • Crypto exchange AAX said it had suspended activity, citing a scheduled upgrade that had been delayed by turbulent markets.
  • The failure of a third-party partner means services will be delayed for as long as 10 days
  • The exchange did not identify the partner, and has said it has no exposure to FTX,
  • “Withdrawals have been suspended to avoid fraud and exploitation,” the company said. “AAX will continue our best efforts to resume regular operations for all users within 7-10 days to ensure the utmost accuracy.”

Bitcoin chart update:

btc aax suspend withdrawals 15 November 2022