Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya had previously claimed that bitcoin has replaced gold and would eventually get to $200,000.

Now says “crypto is dead in America.”

“The United States authorities have firmly pointed their guns at crypto,”

The SEC has ramped up its enforcement of the crypto industry, bearing down on companies and projects that were allegedly selling unregistered securities.

Comments reported on CNBC.

Back in early 2021 this guy said BTC would hit $200K, citing, in part "our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be.” Maybe he has changed his mind on this? Then, just prior to the bitcoin price peaking at $69K in November of 2021 he was spruiking again, saying the token had effectively replaced gold. Ditto I guess. Unkind folks might say 'pump and dump' Not me though. Nope.

