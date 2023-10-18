Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler spoke in an interview with Bloomberg TV:
- says regulators are still weighing proposals for Bitcoin ETFs
- still speaking with firms seeking spot Bitcoin ETFs
- we have not one but multiple I think it's eight or 10 filings that the staff and ultimately the commission is considering for what's called exchange traded products for for Bitcoin
- those filings are in front of us I can't prejudge any one of them but there's eight or 10 that we're looking at