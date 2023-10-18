Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler spoke in an interview with Bloomberg TV:

says regulators are still weighing proposals for Bitcoin ETFs

still speaking with firms seeking spot Bitcoin ETFs

we have not one but multiple I think it's eight or 10 filings that the staff and ultimately the commission is considering for what's called exchange traded products for for Bitcoin

those filings are in front of us I can't prejudge any one of them but there's eight or 10 that we're looking at