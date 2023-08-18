Eyes are on the US court of appeals for the D.C. Circuit for a potential decision in the bitcoin spot ETF case with Greyscale suing the SEC for approval. Some were pointing to slate of decisions today set for 11 am ET but that came and passed with four decisions and nothing on Greyscale.

Signs are pointing to a bitcoin ETF and today Bloomberg reported that the SEC is set to approve ether futures ETFs. However that news has offered no support for crypto today with ETH down 2.6% and Bitcoin down 5.4%.

There is talk of bitcoin liquidation at Binance as it faces a regulatory fight of its own and as the BNB Coin comes under pressure.

The next potential date for the court decision is Tuesday.