Sam Bankman-Fried faces a fall trial for fraud, embezzlement and a host of other charges as the money from FTX remains missing.

He's now also charged with conspiracy to make unlawful political donations and defraud the Federal Elections Commission. The indictment says he and others made more than 300 political contributions worth 10s of millions of dollars that were illegal becaus they involved straw donors or corporate funds.

It's funny how they only care about those illegal donations after a massive fraud is revealed.

In any case, his trial is set to begin October 2 and the odds against him ever living as a free man again are long.