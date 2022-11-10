sam bankman fried

At this point who would invest in FTX?

In any case, Reuters cites a memo from FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to staff that has some interesting points:

  • Next week will be conducting a capital raise to do right by customers
  • Cites "possible new investors"
  • Optimistic about a capital raise but "don't want to imply anything about the odds of success"
  • Raise may end up being a combined FTX International and FTX US
  • Held talks with Justin Sun for a possible raise
  • Binance "probably never planned to go through with the deal"

On the last point, the US regulators aren't going to like that. I also wonder if this memo was leaked on purpose to stop the run on the crypto bank and do some damage control on how quickly Binance walked away. I can't see any reasonable person investing in FTX right now, the brand is wrecked and the company is said to have an $8 billion hole in its balance sheet.

A "cascade of margin calls" is likely underway in the rest of the crypto ecosystem, according to JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,506, which is up about $1000 from yesterday's late low, reflecting some optimism.