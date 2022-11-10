At this point who would invest in FTX?

In any case, Reuters cites a memo from FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to staff that has some interesting points:

Next week will be conducting a capital raise to do right by customers

Cites "possible new investors"

Optimistic about a capital raise but "don't want to imply anything about the odds of success"

Raise may end up being a combined FTX International and FTX US

Held talks with Justin Sun for a possible raise

Binance "probably never planned to go through with the deal"

On the last point, the US regulators aren't going to like that. I also wonder if this memo was leaked on purpose to stop the run on the crypto bank and do some damage control on how quickly Binance walked away. I can't see any reasonable person investing in FTX right now, the brand is wrecked and the company is said to have an $8 billion hole in its balance sheet.

A "cascade of margin calls" is likely underway in the rest of the crypto ecosystem, according to JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is trading at $16,506, which is up about $1000 from yesterday's late low, reflecting some optimism.